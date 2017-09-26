Enhance Your Employability

press release: Whether you’re looking for a new career or changing careers, we can help. Attend a WorkSmart Network Job Connect Workshop, for assistance with

Resume writing & interviewing practice;

Support Services;

Job search assistance;

Community Referrals and more.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.