Enhance Your Employability

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Whether you’re looking for a new career or changing careers, we can help. Attend a WorkSmart Network Job Connect Workshop, for assistance with

Resume writing & interviewing practice;

Support Services;

Job search assistance;

Community Referrals and more.

This presentation is free and open to the public.  To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
