Enhance Your Employability
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Whether you’re looking for a new career or changing careers, we can help. Attend a WorkSmart Network Job Connect Workshop, for assistance with
Resume writing & interviewing practice;
Support Services;
Job search assistance;
Community Referrals and more.
This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.
Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Careers & Business