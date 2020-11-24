press release: PLEASE SAVE THE DATE & JOIN US! WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2020, 11 AM - 12 P.M.

We will be gathering in front of the Governor's mansion to say "Enough is Enough! There will also be information about how you can follow this event on Facebook Live if you are unable to come to Madison.

We have been holding a vigil in front of the Governor's mansion since October 19, until he at least makes a statement about the horrifying outbreaks of COVID 19 among people who live and work in our state's prisons -- and says whether he intends to use his extraordinary powers to do something about it. In the month we have been there, the Governor has issued many statements about COVID-19; he has issued statements about court cases and the Republicans; he has issued statements about proposed tax cuts, movie theaters and holiday ornaments. But, he has not said a word about the fact that more than 25% of people in Wisconsin prisons have contracted the virus, or that about 1,500 Department of Corrections employees have tested positive, and he has certainly not mentioned the deaths or the very seriously ill people in that realm.

On Tuesday, November 24 , we will amplify our message that our Governor needs to acknowledge the seriousness of the disease in our Corrections system as he does for the rest of the state. And, he needs to join the growing list of Governors who have used their powers to commute sentences to move elderly and ill people out of the prisons, and to release the many very low-risk people so that those who remain in the prisons can have a chance to stay healthy. We can't let him just run out the clock, and acknowledge the situation after it is too late.

Stay tuned for more details. But, join us in Madison on Tuesday if you can.