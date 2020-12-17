ONLINE: #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOCjcvNFjns&t=7s

media release: You are invited to view the Wisconsin showing of #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence.

Cosponsored by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, Brady United, Loved and Lost Corporation, and Mothers Against Gun Violence.

Co-Directed by Lindsey Hoel-Neds and Colette Shumpert.

Available for a limited time only! Content and Language warning: this content contains difficult themes and language that may be offensive to some viewers. The plays were written by teen playwrights and we are proud to present them in their original form.

Here are quotes from viewers:

…What an impressive project!

…honest and provocative performances…

…I CAME, I SAW, and YOU CAPTURED ME. I will not sleep well tonight thinking of this, and believe me I am crying with you. BRAVO. KUDOS, and Thank You.

…I was the administrator of a magnet school for the arts… I am now 94 years old. My whole career was concerned with students who had the talent and ambition to use their talent to bring others to make changes in their lives thru the ARTS. I saw this talent and ambition in all the Performers tonight and I would have loved to bring them into my school. WE always knew you learn more and make better lives thru the ARTS ... The ARTS move both your mind and your heart.

…Thanks so much to the performers and directors. Amazing & powerful!

…Thank you so much for your talent, courage and dedication! You are truly inspiring and you ARE making a difference!

…We are the grandparents of one of the actors. We are sobbing at the realization that this is the reality our grandchildren live in. This evening was amazing. Thank you to the cast and the directors. You are world-changers.