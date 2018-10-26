Ensemble Aplomb
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: All new classical group, Ensemble Aplomb, comes to ALL on Friday, October 26 at 8pm. They aim to convey the exquisite style and poise of the French baroque on period instruments. Tickets $12 online in advance at https://aplomb.bpt.me or $15 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music