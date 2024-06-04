Entrepreneur & Small Business Resources

media release: Join us for an exclusive event focused on funding opportunities within the Black Business Hub. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a community partner, this event is tailored to help you thrive.

What to Expect

Panel Discussions: Engage with industry leaders and experts from BMO Bank, The Urban League, WWBIC, WEDC, and The Black Chambers. Gain insights into funding options, business strategies, and growth opportunities.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals, potential collaborators, and mentors to expand your network and build valuable relationships.

Funding Resources: Discover a range of funding resources, grants, loans, and programs available for BIPOC-owned and underserved businesses. Learn how to access these resources and leverage them for your business success.

Small Business Showcase: Explore a curated showcase of local small businesses within the Hub. Discover innovative products and services, support local entrepreneurs, and explore potential partnerships.

Featuring Partners:

- BMO Bank

- The Urban League

- WWBIC

- WEDC

- The Black Chambers

Register Now to secure your spot. Don't forget to invite a friend or colleague! Registration is free but required.

Refreshments will be provided.

Don't miss this chance to network, learn, and grow your business opportunities. See you there!

This event is sponsored by BMO Bank