Entrepreneurons

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:  LAUNCHING A FOOD ENTERPRISE: LEARN FROM THE MASTERS

Food-based enterprises span the table from new products and additives to restaurants and delivery apps. Visionary UW-Madison alumni Erica Gruen, former CEO of the Food Network, and EatStreet co-founder Matt Howard, along with Chad Anderson, co-founder and president of NewTree Fruit Company, serve up their recipe for success and offer constructive critiques to aspiring food entrepreneurs in a friendly live pitch session.

This session will be moderated by Alice Choi, creator and author of the blog Hip Foodie Mom.

Followed by an informal reception.

