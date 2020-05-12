ONLINE: Entrepreneurons

press release: Social entrepreneurs finding resilience during the COVID-19 crisis

Tuesday, May 12 | 4 p.m. | Webinar

Past Force for Positive Change winners will join Wisconsin-based social impact investors and experts to discuss tactics for surviving and increasing impact as a social enterprise during the pandemic.

Winnie Karanja, Maydm (a Forbes magazine 30 under 30 winner)

Rebecca Nelson, Nelson and Pade

John McIntyre, American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact

Cecily Brose, UW-Madison Discovery to Product

Kelsey Otero, Marquette University (moderator)

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event. This event is open to the public.