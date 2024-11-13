The Entrepreneur's Journey

Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Madison Magnet is hosting an event on Wednesday, November 13 from 5:30-7:30 at the Old Sugar Distillery that will feature local small business owners as they share their journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs.

From having a vision to owing the power and confidence to go for it, panelists will reveal exclusive insights on building a business!

You want to miss the opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired by these young professional CEOs!

Doors will open at 5:00 for pre-panel networking.

Panelists include:

Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder and Executive VP of Woodland Tools Co

            www.woodlandlandtools.com

            Instagram: @woodlandtools

Megan Hanlon, Owner of Thistle + Elm Boutique

            www.thistleandelm.com

            Instagram: @thistleandelm

Allison Kelley, Owner of The Polka Dot Co., A Boutique Creative Agency

            www.thepolkadotco.com

            Instagram: @thepolkadot.co

Hannah Schatschneider, Owner of Mended Roots Salon

            www.mendedroots.salon

            Instagram: @hanzinhair

