The Entrepreneur's Journey
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison Magnet is hosting an event on Wednesday, November 13 from 5:30-7:30 at the Old Sugar Distillery that will feature local small business owners as they share their journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs.
From having a vision to owing the power and confidence to go for it, panelists will reveal exclusive insights on building a business!
You want to miss the opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired by these young professional CEOs!
Doors will open at 5:00 for pre-panel networking.
Panelists include:
Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder and Executive VP of Woodland Tools Co
Instagram: @woodlandtools
Megan Hanlon, Owner of Thistle + Elm Boutique
Instagram: @thistleandelm
Allison Kelley, Owner of The Polka Dot Co., A Boutique Creative Agency
Instagram: @thepolkadot.co
Hannah Schatschneider, Owner of Mended Roots Salon
Instagram: @hanzinhair