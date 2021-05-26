ONLINE: Equal Access to the Ballot is Smart Justice

media release: On Wednesday, May 26, join the ACLU of Wisconsin, Chippewa Valley Votes and the League for a statewide training and discussion on conducting voter registration and absentee ballot request events within county jails. This training will prepare you to take action in your area of Wisconsin!

Each of the 72 counties in Wisconsin have a jail where individuals are detained. Of the population incarcerated in county jails in Wisconsin, upwards of half of these individuals retain their right to vote. The ACLU of Wisconsin has made two public records requests to identify the processes in place within these jails to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot in an informed manner. The results of these requests were disheartening to say the least. Democracy works best when all voices can be heard - including those of us who have made mistakes in our lives.

Find out how Chippewa Valley Votes, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, and the ACLU of Wisconsin are teaming up to protect access to the ballot for one of the most marginalized demographics in Wisconsin. If you are a fellow voting rights advocate, this training and discussion will prepare you to take the first steps in conducting a voter registration and absentee ballot request event in your county’s jail. Join the fight for equal access to the ballot for all, Wednesday, May 26th, from 6:30 to 8:00.