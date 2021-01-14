ONLINE: Equitable and Inclusive Playgrounds

press release: Join the Sierra Club-Four Lakes Chapter as we learn about equitable park and playground access with an exploration of current projects addressing access issues in the Fitchburg community. Topics will include the planning and creation of an inclusive playground at McKee Farms Park and the HUB Community Center, and how these lessons can be utilized to address similar access issues in this and other communities.

Learn about these projects from Fitchburg Alders Julia Arata-Fratta and Gabriella Gerhardt, and Fitchburg Community Development Planner Wade Thompson, all of whom are devoted to improving equitable access to parks in the Fitchburg community. For a preview, check out this article about the HUB in the Fitchburg Star!