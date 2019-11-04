Equity and Inclusion in the Wellness Professions

press release: The Madison Area Wellness Collective is please to invite you to the first of many professional development opportunities. The event will host three amazing professionals in a panel discussion, all with different and interesting perspectives on the issue of equity and inclusion in our professions. Honoring and living our mission of Together in Wellness, this is a great opportunity to hear from experts and join in this discussion about working with all of our community's needs. This event is open to MAWC members as well as community members.

The Panelists:

Lisa Baker, PhD

Naomi Takahashi, LCSW

Davey Shlasko, M.Ed

Moderator: Jamie Pekarek Krohn, LPC, CYT

Requested Donation: We will also be requesting a donation (suggested $10) to support MAWC and the Mutual Aid Network who is providing the space. You can bring your donation to the event or on line here: https:// madisonwellnesscollective. wedid.it/