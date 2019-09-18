Equity in Correctional Healthcare
press release: Nehemiah panel discussion. TWO EVENTS! FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Wednesday - Light snacks served. 6 pm, 9/18, Village on Park-Atrium.
Thursday - Want lunch? Noon, 9/19, UW Signe Skott Cooper Hall auditorium. Thursday's event is in partnership with the UW School of Nursing.
For more info contact Karen at kreece@nehemiah.org or 608-257-2453 x234
This event is made possible with support from the Wisconsin Partnership Program.
Info
Health & Fitness, Politics & Activism, Public Notices