ONLINE: Equity in Music and Entertainment

press release: Urban Community Arts Network and city of Madison to host virtual town hall meeting to Discuss Equity in Music and Entertainment

Urban Community Arts Network (UCAN) and the City of Madison are hosting a virtual town hall meeting at noon on Monday, June 22. The purpose of this forum is to discuss development of a plan to allow equal access to stages and opportunities for all musicians in the Greater Madison Area. The event will also feature live performances by Lo Marie, Supa Friends, and Joshua Cohen

This event will focus on implementation of the 31 recommendations made by the City of Madison Task Force on Equity in Music and Entertainment which recognized the underinvestment and lack of equitable access across Madison’s music community. A panel discussion will provide background and updates on work completed to date as well as goals for moving forward as a community. The goal of this town hall is to develop a partnership between musicians and local organizations to shape our music community around equity, economic development, inclusive growth, and tourism strategies.

The event will be held via Zoom and live streamed to UCAN’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Musicians are performing with support from the Madison Arts Commission and Dane Arts.