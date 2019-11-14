press release: Come see Undergraduate Theatre Association's production of Bill Cain's play Equivocation! Performances run from November 14-23, with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Admission is free! Since times are hard and cash is tight, for those kind of heart and earnest to the cause of good theater, we have created a donation page!

Directed capably by Mr. Ari Pollack

Shag - Paul Urbanski

Nate - Clay Crepps

Richard - Annalyse Lapajenko

Sharpe - Lea Husley

Armin - Isabella Gilbert

Judith - Kate Nerone (understudy performance by Rachel Parkinson)

For those of you finding yourselves curious about our show...

THE STORY: England, 1605: A terrorist plot to assassinate King James I and blow Parliament to kingdom come with 36 barrels of devilish gunpowder! Shagspeare (after a contemporary spelling of the Bard's name) is commissioned by Robert Cecil, the prime minister, to write the "true historie" of the plot. And it must have witches! The King wants witches! But as Shag and the acting company of the Globe, under the direction of the great Richard Burbage, investigate the plot, they discover that the King's version of the story might, in fact, be a cover-up. Shag and his actors are confronted with the ultimate moral and artistic dilemma. Speak truth to power—and perhaps lose their heads? Or take the money and lie? Is there a third option—equivocation? A high-stakes political thriller with contemporary resonances, EQUIVOCATION gallops from the great Globe to the Tower of London to the halls of Parliament to the heart of Judith, Shag's younger daughter, who finds herself unexpectedly at the very heart of the political, dramatic and—ultimately—human mystery.

