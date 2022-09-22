media release: Looking Back to Inspire Tomorrow

September 9, 2022 - November 20, 2022; Reception: October 7th 5pm - 8pm; Gallery Night: November 4th 5pm - 9pm

Eric Baillies creates work using 19th century photographic technique as an intentional act which looks to the past to inspire and transfer that energy to others. Using methods and history from the beginning of photography, Baillies seeks to engage the viewer with a sense of wonder so that they may take part in the passion and energy that Baillies exudes in his work.

While the energy begins by pouring nitric acid (HNO3) onto 99.9% pure silver (Ag) creating a crystal called silver nitrate (AgNO3), Baillies does not need to execute this step, for it emits a toxic gas. The crystal created by this transformation is now dissolvable in water. When liquid silver nitrate comes in contact with organic material and light it turns back into a solid producing raw silver, as silver iodide.

The discovery of this reaction dates back to 1803, which predates the invention of photography by almost 40 years! It was largely through this discovery and the use of camera obscura that led to the invention of photography.

"Sharing my passion and methods of creating opens a connection with others sparking a renewed energy and sense of wonder, as if somehow the energy that is transferred from the chemical reaction and creation of my artworks gives time for reflection, meditation, and purpose so that I might communicate and open pathways for myself and others to find new ideas or enhance the creative self." -Eric Baillies, photochemist

Gallery Hours: Thursday Noon - 6pm; Friday: Noon - 8pm; Saturday: Noon - 6pm; Sunday: Noon - 4pm