Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Parker McCollum

media release: The Milwaukee Brewers announced that tickets are on sale now for Eric Church’s one-of-a-kind headlining stadium show at American Family Field on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Church will be joined on stage by nine-time GRAMMY nominees and reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne plus MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year Parker McCollum. Fans can secure their seats at brewers.com/church, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the American Family Field Box Office (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. With the Entertainer of the Year’s “Heart On Fire” climbing the Top 10 at Country radio and his The Gather Again Tour consistently ranking among the top tours each week, the man celebrated by Stereogum as “one of the biggest touring musicians on earth” has no intentions of taking his foot off the gas.

Brothers Osborne, the singer/songwriter siblings, stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees – and are nominated for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards. The duo took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA last fall. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling premiere single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is currently Top 10 at Country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the latest release off Gold Chain Cowboy – the highest first-week debut album of 2021. McCollum earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year in 2021 and also made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in February 2021.