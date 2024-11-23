media release: Celebrate Eric Jacobson’s new album 'Heading Home' release at Cafe CODA!

Eric Jacobson- trumpet

Geof Bradfield - saxophone

Clay Schuabl - bass

Hannah Johnson - drums

Pamela York - piano

Join us for a spectacular Show and CD Release event, showcasing the incredible talents of trumpeter Eric Jacobson and his ensemble. Known for his vital presence on the jazz scene, Eric Jacobson brings his latest album, *Heading Home* (Origin, 2024), to life with a stellar lineup.

Experience an unforgettable evening featuring master tenor saxophonist Geof Bradfield, the ever-reliable bassist Clay Schuabl, and the dynamic Hannah Johnson on drums, and the always swinging pianist Pamela York.

Don't miss this chance to witness a live rendition of Jacobson’s eight original compositions, crafted in the post-bop tradition—a true testament to the quintet's synergy and musical expertise. Be prepared for an evening filled with rhythmic and harmonic explorations at the highest level.

“Heading Home is a quintet outing of the highest caliber, with eight original tunes providing the perfect canvas for some of the finest post-bop players. Jacobson’s playing is warmth under fire, an emotive presence that seems to always be on the verge of ascending even higher. His sound is bold without sharp edges, his virtuosity a presence in pursuit of emotive exploration. ALL ABOUT JAZZ - Paul Rauch ”

http://www.ericjacobsontrumpet.com/