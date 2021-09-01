press release: Exhibit Dates: Wednesday, September 1 – Friday, November 19, 2021

Reception: Thursday, September 9 5:30pm-7:30pm Artist Talk at 6pm, at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th St, Prairie du Sac). Face masks currently required.

“The Beauty of American Midwest Homes, Pre 1940” (Gallery)

This exhibit brings a heightened awareness of historic residential Wisconsin architecture, its craftsmanship, and where possible, the architects behind the designs. Featuring 20 historic properties, photographed by architectural and industrial photographer Eric Oxendorf.

Presented with support from the Sauk County Historical Society and Wisconsin Architects Foundation.

“(Tiny) Homes: Small-Scale Architectural Paintings” (North Lobby)

Home has become many things to many people during the COVID pandemic, and the way we look at our homes is changing each day. Featuring small paintings of residences by Jan Norsetter and Chuck Bauer, this exhibit invites visitors to reflect on what home means to each of us.

Important Gallery information:

-The River Arts Center Gallery is located at 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI (adjacent to Sauk Prairie High School). Enter through doors E-3, the Garden Entrance, which is located down a sidewalk to the right of the River Arts Center main doors.

–Hours: 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and during special events. Closed Saturday-Sunday unless otherwise noted. Call 608-643-5215 to confirm hours before your visit.

–Accessibility: Gallery is wheelchair accessible, including all doorways and restrooms