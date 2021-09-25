media release: An American blues guitarist residing in Austin, Texas. The Austin Chronicle named Eric Tessmer the best guitarist in the city for 2017–2018, based on their annual poll.

A Richland Center native, Tessmer developed his love affair with music through a kind of familial osmosis. Both his grandmother and father played guitar, and Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Cream were all staples around the house growing up. Inspired in part by watching reruns of Austin City Limits on his local PBS station, Tessmer moved to Texas straight out of high school, and he quickly garnered a formidable reputation there for his fierce fretwork and explosive live performances. He cut his teeth playing residencies in clubs and bars, shared stages with everyone from Gary Clark, Jr. to Tab Benoit, and released a series of live and studio albums that earned widespread critical acclaim, with the Austin Chronicle dubbing him an “SRV-fast firebrand” and the Austin American Statesman hailing him as a “working class guitar hero.”

$10 in advance, $15 at the door. Reminder: Proof of vaccination or recent test required for all events.