Erik Brandt & the Urban Hillbilly Quartet

press release: Twin Cities-based, Fundamental/House of Mercy Recordings artists, Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet, will be performing in Madison on Saturday, October 14, at Mother Fools. They are performing in support of their seven albums and Erik’s three solo albums--particularly their most recent release Bring in the Sails and Erik’s The Long Winter. Their Americana-roots-rock music has drawn fans of all ages from around the world since 1995. The UHQ has played over a hundred times all over Wisconsin over the last 23 years and are looking forward to returning to Madison. Sounds like: The Jayhawks, The Grateful Dead, The Waterboys.

The band will feature Erik Brandt (guitar, accordion), Mike Schultz (bass) and Jim Orvis (drums) and, perhaps, a guest or two. $7 cover.