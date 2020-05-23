ONLINE: Erik Kjelland

press release: Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the musicians who bring us so much joy. Since it will be a little awhile until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead. JPAC is partnering with musicians, many located in the Southern Wisconsin area to celebrate their amazing talents from the comfort of our homes.

These will be streamed live on JPAC’s Facebook Page and we encourage viewers to donate to the artist’s virtual tip jar mentioned in each performance or support them by purchasing merchandise if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand and just want an opportunity to provide some joy and light in this very difficult time in the world. We will get through this together and JPAC will continue to Foster a Creative Community… just virtually for the time being. We greatly appreciate your support through this very difficult time. JPAC’s direct virtual tip jar can be found at PayPal.Me/JanesvillePAC.

Erik Kjelland: Saturday, May 23, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/3197030970328703/

Erik Kjelland has been writing and performing music for over two decades throughout the midwest and has recorded over twenty albums of original music with various acts. Currently Kjelland fronts the Madison, WI based folk rock band The Mascot Theory, winners of over twenty Madison Area Music Association awards. The band has played major festivals throughout Wisconsin including Summerfest, Freak Fest, and Mile of Music Festival, and have shared the stage with BoDeans, Vance Joy, Frank Turner, The Jayhawks, The Verve Pipe, Chase Rice, Kaleo, The Wild Feathers, Guster, Blitzen Trapper, Cory Chisel, Don McLean and America. Kjelland also won the 2017 WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) award for Best Male Vocalist in the state. His songwriting partnership with fellow Madison singer/songwriter Beth Kille has developed into the duo (and sometimes full band) Kerosene Kites. Alongside mega-producer Butch Vig, Kjelland also created and curated the Wisconsin Vinyl Collective project that released three vinyl (and CD) albums of previously unreleased original songs from artists with Wisconsin roots while raising funds and awareness for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund charity.