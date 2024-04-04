media release: Erika Blumenfeld is a transdisciplinary artist, researcher, and writer who seeks engagement across the arts, sciences, and humanities. In this virtual presentation, Blumenfeld will give an overview of her artistic practice and her collaborations with scientists and research institutions, including NASA, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the McDonald Observatory, and the South African National Antarctic Program. She will also discuss her time working with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, which inspired the print series Tracing Luminaries, on display in imaginary i.

This virtual presentation will be streamed via YouTube at youtube.com/live/JPxtpubUstQ