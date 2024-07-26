Erin Oakley, Chris Kopp

Dottie's Ranch 4136 Rutland Dunn Town Line Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

media release: Join us for an evening of song and story, featuring local musicians Erin Oakley and Chris Kopp, at beautiful Dottie’s Ranch, Upper House’s retreat center.

You’ll hear original music crossing a range of genres. You’ll hear stories about how these songs came to be. You’ll enjoy all this in the glow of the setting sun, as fireflies emerge above the nearby prairie. 

This intimate venue allows for 50 guests. Cost: $5 / person (dinner optional for extra cost).

