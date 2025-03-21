Erini & Naseem Alatrash

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash's blend of traditional Arabic music with jazz and classical influences, paired with Erini's vocal exploration of jazz and Greek-Anatolian traditional music, promises a captivating evening. Journey with these two exceptional artists as their performances transcend borders and genres.

