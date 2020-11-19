ONLINE: Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops

press release: NAMI Dane County is partnering with NAMI Wisconsin for a free virtual showing of the HBO documentary Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops followed by a live Q&A with Ernie and Joe themselves. Registration links for each showing are below.

Matinee Showing: 1 PM {Q&A with Ernie Stevens}

Evening Showing: 6:30 PM {Q&A with Joe Smarro}

This documentary follows two police officers who are diverting people away from jail and into mental health treatment, one 911 call at a time.