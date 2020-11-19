ONLINE: Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops
press release: NAMI Dane County is partnering with NAMI Wisconsin for a free virtual showing of the HBO documentary Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops followed by a live Q&A with Ernie and Joe themselves. Registration links for each showing are below.
Matinee Showing: 1 PM {Q&A with Ernie Stevens}
Evening Showing: 6:30 PM {Q&A with Joe Smarro}
This documentary follows two police officers who are diverting people away from jail and into mental health treatment, one 911 call at a time.
Directed and produced by Jenifer McShane (Mothers of Bedford), Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops follows San Antonio, Texas police officers Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro and their daily encounters with people in crisis. The film documents how their innovative approach to policing – which takes mental health into account – is having a dramatic effect on the way police respond to these challenges.