media release: Mercury Players Theatre presents Escape from Happiness by George F. Walker directed by Jan Levine Thal

On the Evjue Stage, Bartell Theatre, March 24- April 8. Shows at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 4/8) and 4 pm, 4/2.

This ferociously dark comedy follows the idiosyncratic members of a very broken family who refuse to surrender to neighborhood criminal elements and would-be crooked cops.Part Kafka, part Lewis Carroll, Walker’s distinctive, gritty, fast-paced comedy satirizes the selfishness, greed, and aggression of contemporary urban culture.

Fri, Mar 24th '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar 25th '23 - 7:30pm

Thu, Mar 30th '23 - 7:30pm

Fri, Mar 31st '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Apr 1st '23 - 7:30pm

Sun, Apr 2nd '23 - 4:00pm matinee

Thu, Apr 6th '23 - 7:30pm

Fri, Apr 7th '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Apr 8th '23 - 4:00pm matinee