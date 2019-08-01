Escape Room: A Discovery of Astronomical Proportions

press release: 4 pm (Grades 7-12 only) and 6:30 pm (Adults and families welcome)

Whilst helping your astronomy professor (known only as The Doctor) with research on the cosmos, your team has uncovered evidence of a new planet—evidence your team is set to reveal at a press conference in one hour. There is just one problem: your professor has vanished without a trace, with the evidential data. Can you sift through The Doctor's notes to find your missing professor and the data before the press conference begins? Or will The Doctor and the planet be lost to the universe forever? Registration required: limit 12 per session. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.