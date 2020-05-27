ONLINE: Essential yet Expendable: Wisconsin Food Workers Amidst Pandemic

press release: A Virtual Town Hall: Wednesday May 27, 6:30 to 8pm

From seedlings to packaging to retail to dinner tables, food workers are essential to society. However, Wisconsin food workers today—many of whom are immigrants—lack legal protection, living wages, safe workspaces, job security, and healthcare access. And now, COVID-19 has laid bare these contradictions of our essential, and yet expendable, food workforce.

How do we move from expendable to empowered? In this virtual town hall, workers on the frontlines share their stories as we build a moral response to the impact of coronavirus on our food system. Join the discussion with:

John Peck, Director Family Farm Defenders

Arquímedes Arias, Dairy farm Worker in Green Bay

Cody Misiak, slaughterhouse worker and member of UFCW Local 1473

Larissa Rojas, restaurant worker and member of Madison Restaurant Workers Coalition

From farm to table, food connects us; let’s connect on our shared commitment to justice.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/wifoodworkers and you will receive Zoom and call info. You may also join via phone—no internet required. Additionally, we will be livestreaming the event at facebook.com/wisconsinppc/.

Sponsored by Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice.