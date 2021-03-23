ONLINE: Estate and Gift Planning and the LGBTQ Community

Join the Wisconsin Association of Charitable Gift Planners for a discussion on Estate & Gift Planning and the LGBTQ Community

When: Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30-9:30am, On Zoom!

Proper estate and gift planning are essential for anyone who wishes to protect their assets and loved ones and achieve lasting philanthropic impact. Despite the passage of marriage equality laws in 2015, some experts believe this planning is potentially more important for LGBTQ couples and families.

Join the Wisconsin Association of Charitable Gift Planners and our esteemed guests for an exploration into the unique challenges and opportunities related to estate and gift planning and the LGBTQ community.

Moderator: John Sims, Vice President, Private Wealth Advisor, U.S. Bank

Panelists: Benjamin Brunette, Attorney, Selinger & Brunette; Sandy Eichel, Wealth Advisor, Eichel Financial; Mary Strickland, Vice President, Private Wealth Management, R.W. Baird