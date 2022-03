media release: Estate Planning Virtual Workshop

Planning Your Legacy Workshop with Attorney Peter Osman of Borakove and Osman LLC, and a 2001 Monona Grove HS grad. Osman will highlight what families need to know relative to estate planning.

12 pm - 1 pm, Tuesday March 15

Zoom link to be sent with registration

Free, register at https://libraryfriendscgwi. org/events