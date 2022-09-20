press release: Please join us for Madison Public Library Foundation's next Educational Series presentation, Estate Planning: Getting Started at Any Age, from noon–1 p.m. Tuesday, September 20.

Speakers Johanna J. Allex, Partner at Stafford Rosenbaum, and Rachel Snyder, Senior Associate at Stafford Rosenbaum, will guide you through all things estate planning, including the differences between wills and trusts, the probate process, basic estate and gift tax concepts, how to plan for incapacity, and more. It's never too early or too late to begin planning your estate!

If you have any questions in advance of this event, send them to eventsintern@mplfoundation.org . You will also have the chance to ask questions during the live event using the Q&A feature on Zoom.

Please register for our workshop by clicking the button below. If you cannot attend the live event, you'll be able to access a recording of the presentation, which will be emailed to you.