Esther Kinsaul, Loveblaster, Combat Naps

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

The exact origin of Esther Kinsaul (she/her) is blurred and full of contradicting statements, but the clearest thing about the folk singer is her voice. Backed by a guitar and a loop pedal, Esther defines the genre of Emotional Folk. Esther has sung her way thru many towns and many stages, gathering many friends along the road, but her most notable accomplishment is having sung both a puppy and bunny to sleep. After a two-year hiatus spent refining her vision and catching up on sleep, Kinsaul released a two-song EP “Different Enough” in October 2022.

Loveblaster is a Madison-grown, indie-slowcore duo whose vocal harmonies and lyrical prowess combine to create “arresting tension [...] underneath [a] minimal, gentle surface.” (Scott Gordon, Tone Madison). Reduced to just an electric guitar, snare drum, and crash cymbal for live performances, the pair adapts their somber tone in a way which proves that though the members may be few, their passion does not compromise. FFO: Low, Sparklehorse, Songs: Ohia.

