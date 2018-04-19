RSVP for Etegami: Spring-Inspired Japanese-style Picture Letters

press release: Etegami is a brush painting technique that everyone can learn and enjoy. In this one-day workshop, you will use Spring-inspired subjects and Japanese calligraphy to express your works with pictures on watercolor note cards. You will learn to paint flowers, fish, insects, and birds from artist Stella Dobbins, a signature member of the National Watercolor Society. She will teach you different brushstrokes and watercolor techniques, along with Japanese calligraphy words and phrases to add to your note cards. Etegami art is fun for beginners to advanced students. A supply list will be sent to you; bring a bag lunch. An optional supply kit ($25) can be reserved by calling (608)246-4550 and paid for the day of the workshop. Adults and youth (ages 13 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays registration fee.

Sunday, April 29, 9 am-5 pm

Registration Deadline: April 19

Cost: $80 per person | Course Number: 20-40