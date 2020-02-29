press release: The legendary Ethnic Heritage Ensemble will enter its 47th year in a row of touring during Black History Month, Feb. 2020. Please join the band for a festive gathering of big Spirit through the journey of the higher mind. This is advanced frequency music that reconnects body, mind, and soul to the origins of being. Come celebrate Great Black Music at its finest with one of the World’s most prolific exponents of the art form, the one and only Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. Sir Kahil El’Zabar, Corey Wilkes, and Alex Harding share such a rare chemistry in making music, that all who love music owe it to themselves to witness the genius of EHE!

https://www.facebook.com/Ethnic-Heritage-Ensemble-530828586957443/

Co-Sponsored by BlueStem Jazz.

Admission $20.