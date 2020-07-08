ONLINE: EV 101 & Testimonials
Join Wisconsin Clean Cities &
Hear from industry experts including Wisconsin Clean Cities Executive Director Lorrie Lisek and RENEW Wisconsin Program Manager Jane McCurry on the latest in EV trends and opportunities for personal vehicle ownership. Then hear firsthand from Wisconsin electric vehicle owners about their experiences as they show off their rides in our virtual vehicle testimonials. Save travel time and reduce emissions by attending this event online! The virtual event is free, but registration is required.