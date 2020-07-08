ONLINE: EV 101 & Testimonials

press release: Join Wisconsin Clean Cities & RENEW Wisconsin for the EV 101 & Testimonials Webinar! This online event is the first in the Wisconsin Virtual Electric Vehicle Series presented in partnership with RENEW Wisconsin & Wisconsin Clean Cities.

Hear from industry experts including Wisconsin Clean Cities Executive Director Lorrie Lisek and RENEW Wisconsin Program Manager Jane McCurry on the latest in EV trends and opportunities for personal vehicle ownership. Then hear firsthand from Wisconsin electric vehicle owners about their experiences as they show off their rides in our virtual vehicle testimonials. Save travel time and reduce emissions by attending this event online! The virtual event is free, but registration is required.