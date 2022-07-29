× Expand Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers.

press release: press release: After a two-year hiatus, Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison. This popular summer series, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday night fish fry.

Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers are a rag-tag amalgam of ruffians and roustabouts held together by their dedication to music and beer.