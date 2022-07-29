Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: press release: After a two-year hiatus, Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison. This popular summer series, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday night fish fry.

Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers are a rag-tag amalgam of ruffians and roustabouts held together by their dedication to music and beer.

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-535-8189
Google Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 ical