Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Pine Barrens

Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers

press release: Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers are playing their first show of 2020 at the Venue on Winnebago St. As previewed on their 2017 release, "Animals", the bands sound is leaning more towards the electric guitar and keyboard while still keeping the songwriting and vocal harmonies at the forefront. Accordion and acoustic guitar still flesh out much of the material but the palette of the band continues to expand.

The Pine Barrens know you only need basic tools to make rock n roll. Two electric guitars, bass and drums provide the cornerstones and original lyrics, guitar riffs, and harmony vocals are built on that foundation. The guitar hooks set you up for songs that touch on reflection, paths chosen and side streets explored, with lead vocals shared among members. The Pine Barrens are no strangers to Madison stages and you'll recognize their faces and the ease with which they deliver the rock.

$6 Cover