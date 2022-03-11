Evan Verploegh, Brennan Connors & Seth Andrew Davis

media release: A night of free improvised music at Audio for the Arts in Madison.

Brennan Connors has been performing music in Madison and other areas of the Midwest for nearly two decades. Working primarily as a saxophonist, he has embraced a multitude of musical styles and concepts while engaged with numerous ensembles. During a four year stay in Chicago, he played with The Chicago Samba School, Chainsaw Dupont & The Blues Warriors, and a plethora of jazz groups. Brennan also led the Chicago based band Asylum, which for lack of a better term was self-classified as "groove-oriented free-jazz metal."

Currently residing in Madison, Brennan continues to work with a wide range of bands, musicians, and artists of all types. They include Brazilian music group Samba Novistas, DB Pedersen's AMOEBAGEDDON, and percussionist/vocalist/Afro-Peruvian musical innovator Juan Medrano Cotito during his visits to the Midwest. He was a regular member of bluesman James Earl Tate's band from 1999-2004. He also leads his own project, an experimental jazz trio called Brennan Connors & Stray Passage which Geoff Brady is a member of. Brennan Connors & Stray Passage released their first album in 2017 on the Italian label Setola Di Maiale.

Seth Andrew Davis is a performer, composer, improviser, & electronic musician working and living in Kansas City, MO. Davis is part of the new music, free improvised, and electronic music scenes in Kansas City, performing in various ensembles, bands, and as a solo artist in KC and abroad. Davis is the co-founder of Mother Brain Records, a Kansas City-based label focusing on releasing music from improvisors and experimental artists. Davis is also a founding member of the Extemporaneous Music Society, an improvised/experimental collective founded with Evan Verploegh. Davis serves as the Vice President of the Kansas City Electronic Music and Arts Alliance (KcEMA). Since 2019, Davis has been an artist resident with the Charlotte Street Foundation.

Evan Verploegh is a drummer based in Kansas City, Missouri. He serves as co-founder of the Extemporaneous Music Society with Seth Andrew Davis. The EMS Music and Arts Collective is dedicated to advancing creative and forward-thinking artistic work in Kansas City. Committed to improvisation as an artform, Evan draws from influences of free jazz, contemporary classical, and experimental rock. He has performed with notable improvisors such as Damon Smith, Kyle Hutchins, Kyle Quass, Michael Eaton, and Bob Bucko Jr.

