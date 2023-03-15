media release In Broken, Evelyn Alsultany argues that Muslims get included through "crisis diversity," where high-profile Islamophobic incidents are urgently responded to and then ignored until the next crisis. Alsultany critically examines this phenomenon as it plays out on our TVs, in corporations and at universities. In each of these arenas, Alsultany finds an institutional patterns that defangs the promise of Muslim inclusion, defering systemic change until and through the next "crisis."