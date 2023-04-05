Evelyn Gray, Isaac Arms, carisa

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

Evelyn Gray channels the rawness of human emotion into catharsis-driven anthems exploring her experience as a trans woman. Effortlessly melding elements of dark ambient, indie folk, experimental and hardcore, her live set transcends genre and gender alike, demanding to be witnessed. From a whisper to a scream, haunting, ethereal guitar melodies loop & layer into discordant harmony that draw you in as Gray chronicles her experiences with the highs and lows of existence. Her new EP, "How To Be Alone," observes the all-too-common queer/trans experience of personal and familial relationships collapsing after coming out of the closet.

isaac arms played in bands in Urbana-Champaign for a decade or so (like Withershins and Spandrels) before moving to Madison in 2018. They mostly kick around an acoustic in their livingroom singing Barenaked Ladies covers to their spouse and cats. Midwest emogaze for life, though they wish they could shake it.

carisa's music is best categorized as bedroom cafe. It hints at some of her influences, primarily bossa nova, folk, and jazz. Her lyrics are often straight from the pages of her journal and are always autobiographical in some way. She primarily performs music with her guitar but has also been seen caressing a keyboard.

