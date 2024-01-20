media release: Event Horizon performs a multifarious selection of original music composed by Jim Kaczmarek and Scott Mertens. The band seasons their sets with a unique take on material written by artists such as Ornette Coleman, Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Thelonius Monk, Cedar Walton, Pharrell Williams along with some jazz standards. NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman remarked about Jim's composition ‘Strut’- "That tune just works...it works in Carnegie Hall...it works in a strip joint!"

The Band... Donn DeSanto's enveloping sound and attention to sonic detail provides the gravity for the group on bass. Donn has performed with such greats as Jon Faddis, Thad Jones and Paul Wertico.

Pianist/Composer Scott Mertens' expansive aural universe colors the band's canvas. Scott’s resume includes Louie Bellson, Wynton Marsalis, and Bobby McFerrin.

Jim Kaczmarek composer/saxophones and flute provides the light and dark energy through his effortless and emotional performance. Jim has played in various settings with such notables as Jerry Bergonzi, Tito Puente, Bobby Shew and members of Violent Femmes.

On drums, the explosive sensitivity of Rick Vitek accents and drives- shaping the space and time. Rick has performed with Richie Cole, Kurt Elling and Joe Lovano.

This band is a dream comes true for Kaczmarek. In Milwaukee Jim led the WAMI nominated eclectic jazz group Kinetic Shower and then performed with WAMI winning vocalist Annie Denison in Annie and the Jazz Orphans. Upon moving to Chicago he focused on teaching; co-directing the Chicago South Shore Youth Jazz Ensemble with the great Professor Ronald Carter as well as performing as a sideman in numerous groups including The Buckinghams, High Society and others. Throughout this time Kaczmarek has continued to compose. Event Horizon is the opportunity to bring those ideas to life with brilliant and creative like-minded musicians.

“We are on a journey to discover the best ways for us to share our love of music and the universe through sound. Our residency at Hackney’s in Palos Park has given us the opportunity to allow our music to grow organically as we learn more about it. We now invite you to help us with this as live music is a conversation.” Jim Kaczmare