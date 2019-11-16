(2017 What to Do) Those deliciously Jetson-y aluminum Christmas trees are back, in the exhibit Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree. The Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin (then known as the “aluminum cookware capital of the world”) was the largest manufacturer of this mid-century fad, and the historical society now boasts a collection of more than two dozen of the sharp shiners.

press release: The Wisconsin Historical Museum's popular holiday exhibit, "Ever Gleaming", returns in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the aluminum Christmas tree!

“Ever Gleaming” tells the story of the Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, who introduced the Evergleam aluminum Christmas tree in 1959. In the decade that followed, aluminum trees became wildly popular in American homes, and the Evergleam was the most popular of all. This year's exhibit features original trees, artifacts, clips from classic films, popular TV commercials, and the most important newspaper headlines from 1959; and a spotlight on the rare trees that collectors seek out today. Guests can also take a throwback holiday picture in a replica living room from the trees’ mid-1960s heyday, providing the perfect backdrop for holiday cards and Instagram posts.

The exhibit is open during regular museum hours.