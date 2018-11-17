(2017 What to Do) Those deliciously Jetson-y aluminum Christmas trees are back, in the exhibit Evergleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree. The Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin (then known as the “aluminum cookware capital of the world”) was the largest manufacturer of this mid-century fad, and the historical society now boasts a collection of more than two dozen of the sharp shiners, on display through Jan. 13. Curator Joe Kapler will discuss their history at 1 pm on Dec. 9, and visitors can have photos taken in a replica 1960s living room.

Saturday, November 17, 2018 – Saturday, January 12, 2019. Free with museum admission by donation.