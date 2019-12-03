RSVP for Evergreen Holiday Wreath with Natural Materials
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Evergreen holiday wreaths smell wonderful and add charm to your winter decorating scheme. Learn how to decorate your own unique wreath with natural materials from Olbrich's gardens. Fresh evergreen wreath, plant materials, and other supplies provided to make one holiday wreath. Instructors: Erin Presley & Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, December 10; Registration Deadline: Tuesday, December 3
OR 9:30-11:30am, Wednesday, December 11; Registration Deadline: Wednesday, December 4
Price: $73/$59 for Olbrich member