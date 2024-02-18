Evernoir, Switchblade Monkeys
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Ali K Promotions Presents: Madtown Paranormal Expo!
Doors open at 11:30am
Featuring Larry Eissler III and Dan Norvell of Expedition Entity as seen on Paraflixx.
*Paranormal 101 workshop with Larry Eissler III
*Dowsing rod workshop with Dan Norvell that includes a set of your own dowsing rods!
*Paranormal speaker Scotty Rorek will speak about mediumship and will have his ghostbuster van parked at the event!
*A Paranormal investigation at The Wisconsin Masonic Temple in Madison.
*12 vendors starting at noon including:
Paranormal investigation techs, Paranormal podcasters, crystal sellers, clothing boutique owners, makeup artists, a naturopathic doctor, psychics, mediums and more!
After the Paranormal conference and vendor event, we will be hosting an after party including 3 bands including the musical talents of Evernoir, Switchblade Monkeys, and more, starting at 7:30 pm.
Admission for the vendor fair is $15 ($12 adv.). Workshops and other experiences are a separate ticket ($45-$35), or an all-inclusive ticket is $140 ($100 adv.).