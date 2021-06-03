ONLINE: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Recycling

press release: Have you ever paused at the recycling bin and wondered if what you’re throwing out is actually recyclable, or what will happen to it after it’s picked up?

The East Side Progressives are sponsoring a June 3 virtual program to answer recycling questions. We will highlight how, working together, we can: 1) reduce the trash going into our recycling bins, 2) reduce the amount of material in the landfill that could have been recycled, and 3) help build a more sustainable community.

Presenter Sue Jones recently completed the Master Recycler training program created by Sustain Dane and the City of Madison with support from the Carton Council.

Please join us on Thursday, June 3, for this informative virtual Program, 7:00-8:00 pm.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpf--urj4iHNQHAP_ok3UG5m4JTbaoT3xA