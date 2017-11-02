Ex Nuns, Twelves
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
This four-piece post-punk act from Minneapolis somehow manages to be humble and hair-raising at the same time. It’s hard to imagine their legendarily huge amps will even fit into Mickey’s. When leader Ian Littleson screams the title line to “What’s On My Face?” you get the feeling that deep down he doesn’t want to know the answer. With Twelves.
Info
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Isthmus Picks
Music