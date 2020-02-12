Executive Functioning for the High-Achieving Underperformer

press release: Learn how your student can reach their potential by harnessing the all-important executive functioning skills for academic success.

Galin Chats are designed to help families better navigate the rigors of high school. In this chat, our Director of Academic Consulting Scott Lutostanski will lend his expertise to the group with a mix of presentation and Q&A. These chats are free to the public and intended for parents only. Please RSVP at galined.com/galinchats. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.