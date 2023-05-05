Exhibit VI

media release: Welcome to the sixth art opening at Tease, May 5, 2023, 5 - 9 pm, where emerging and established artists have come together to showcase their unique and diverse works of art. We believe in the power of community and connection, which is why we have curated a space that celebrates art and brings people together.

As you walk through the gallery, you will see a wide range of artwork from different genres, styles, and perspectives. From vibrant abstract paintings to sculptures and thought-provoking creations, our collection represents the creativity and passion of artists from all walks of life.

In addition to the captivating art on display, we are thrilled to have Ezra Jermale, a talented Chicago artist performing live music to enhance the ambiance and energy of the event. And of course, no celebration is complete without delicious finger food and refreshing drinks to enjoy while mingling with fellow art lovers and creatives.

Can't make the opening? No problem, the gallery will host the show until October 15!

About our artists:

TIM TOGSTAD is a prolific painter and furniture designer, with a body of work that represents abstract expressionism.

TRIANGULADOR (Liubov) a Mexican-born artist based in Madison, creates spontaneous and abstract works using unconventional found objects, spray paint, acrylics, and other various materials.

Galena-based artist, PAUL CHASE paints large-scale portraits and is a retired art teacher who holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and is a distant relative of Georgia O'Keeffe.

NANCY DUTMER is a Chetek-based award-winning artist is well-versed in a variety of art forms such as oil painting, beadwork, furniture painting, mixed media, animal skull decoration, ceramics, and more.

COREY MOODY strives to create harmonious illustrations full of bright colors with symmetry, as balance in life can truly be a wonderful thing.