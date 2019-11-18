Exhumed, Gatecreeper, Necrot, Judiciary

press release: Sonoran death metal legion GATECREEPER and gore metal maniacs EXHUMED announce a co-headlining US tour through the Fall. Both bands will tour in support of their new albums Deserted & Horror - both out on October 4

Comments EXHUMED’s Matt Harvey,“We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions! We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horrorfor all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!"